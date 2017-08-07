Fire danger continues to increase as the long dry spell continues. Cowlitz Fire District 5 from Kalama responded to a brush fire that was reported Saturday afternoon in Kalama, burning in the 500 block of 5th Street. The fire was reported at around 12:30 pm, first reported as being the size of a small shed. The reporting party said that her husband was out with a garden hose, but he wasn’t able to keep control of the fire. With help from brush crews from Cowlitz 2 and Cowlitz 1, they were able to contain the fire at about 30 feet by 40 feet in size. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined exactly; there’s evidence that the fire was human-caused, but the possibility of spontaneous combustion is also being checked.