Fire crews spent about four hours at Kalama Export early this morning, after a fire was reported at the grain handling facility. Fire crews from Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama and Cowlitz 2 in Kelso were called out at about 1:50 am, when a fire was reported in a vent. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire; it does not appear that serious damage was done. No injuries were reported, as well. There was also a second callout at about 7:20 am. The investigation into these fires is just now getting under way.