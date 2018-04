The Red Cross is providing assistance to 15 people that were displaced by an apartment fire that happened last night in Kalama. Captain Terry Sinkler with Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama says that the fire call came in at 8:12 last night, with a fire reported in one of the units at 245 North 2nd in Kalama. Sinkler says that fire crews found one apartment on fire, and heavy smoke coming from the building as they rolled up. With help from Cowlitz Fire District 1 in Woodland and Cowlitz 2 from Kelso, the fire was quickly knocked down. Sinkler says that 17 residents were displaced by the fire, along with a number of pets. The Red Cross reports that 15 of those residents are getting assistance with temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits and other support. Sinkler says that no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There’s also no dollar estimate on damage as of yet.