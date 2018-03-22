The Kalama City Council is moving ahead with adoption of a funding plan for a new Police Station, even while citizens continue to express their opposition and displeasure with the plan. Today’s Daily News reports on last night’s meeting of the Kalama City Council, saying that a 400-signature “letter of no confidence” was presented to the Council. The letter demands that the City Council “respect and honor the will of the people,” or they should resign immediately. The “will of the people” reference deals with the $2.2 million bond measure that was soundly defeated in last November’s election. On a vote of 4-1, the Council moved forward with a five-percent utility tax and a $20 increase in the cab tab fee; a portion of the car tab fee increase will also help to pay for street improvements in Kalama. The main backer of this financing plan, Council member Rosemary Siipola, says that she knows that this is a hit to citizens, but she says that the need is urgent. She also says that this will help pay for future improvements on the Kalama Community Building and other city infrastructure. A petition is now circulating to put the issue to a public vote; it’s reported that enough signatures have been collected, but they still need to be certified.