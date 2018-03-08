To the dismay of a large number of Kalama citizens, the Kalama City Council is moving ahead with a funding package and a location for a new Kalama Police Station. The Daily News reports on last night’s special City Council meeting, where they approved a funding plan that includes a utility tax increase and an increase in car license fees. The Council also approved of Maruhn Park as the location for this new station. These measure passed on a 3-1 vote, with Council member Mike Langham abstaining for unspecified reasons. A number of citizens at the packed meeting object to both measures; many say that they oppose any tax increases, and there’s also opposition to losing Maruhn Park. The funding plans will have to go through a public hearing process, and some at last night’s meeting say that they may try to recall some council members. The City of Kalama is working to replace the Police Station, which was flooded out in December of 2015.