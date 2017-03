At least 130 people showed up for Saturday’s RiverJunky cleanup of the Kalama River, reportedly taking more than two tons of trash and debris out of the river valley. Jarrod Kirkley with RiverJunky had an estimate of 5,700 pounds of material being taken out of the Kalama River on Saturday; he also estimates that RiverJunky volunteers have picked up more than 40,000 pounds of trash since the group’s formation in September of last year. Kirkley says that their next big project will be on the Sandy River near Portland, but he also says that excitement and interest in the group is growing. There’s already a RiverJunky group that’s formed in Australia, and others are also expressing interest.