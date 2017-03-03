A volunteer cleanup of the Kalama River banks is planned for tomorrow, an event being arranged by a new river conservation group. Jarrod Kirkley, 33, of Silver Lake is the founder of RiverJunky Washington, a group that he formed after he caught a steelhead on the Kalama, finding that the fish had a used hypodermic needle stuck in its flesh when he reeled it in. Kirkley says that he’s tired of being surrounded by trash and junk when he goes fishing, so he formed this group. He says that the goal is to raise awareness of others who care about our rivers, and to build a volunteer base to support these cleanup efforts. The Port of Kalama is supporting the cleanup, saying that they expect about 200 people to show up tomorrow morning at Haydu Park. Teams of 7 to 10 will then be sent to specific locations to work; RiverJunky is supplying trucks, trailers, garbage bags, gloves and other supplies for the volunteers. Afterward, they’ll have a hosted meal, along with gifts and raffle prizes. Things get started at 10 am tomorrow at Haydu Park, located just east of I-5 on the Kalama River Road.