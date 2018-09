The Kalama River Road is completely closed near Mahaffey’s Campground, after a large landslide came down yesterday afternoon. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that the slide came down at about 5:40 yesterday afternoon, just east of Mahaffey’s in the 1300 block of the Kalama River Road. Power was also knocked out by the slide. Closure signs are posted on both sides of the slide, and the emergency route over Weyerhaeuser’s 8100 Road has been opened up. That road connects to the Little Kalama River Road, which then connects to the Lewis River Highway. Geotechnical experts are being brought in today to assess the slide; those people will evaluate the slide, and then will determine if it’s safe to remove the slide. Power has been restored, after being knocked out for several hours. Local schools have been notified, along with fire and EMS responders. Updates will be issued as information becomes available; Cowlitz County Emergency Management is posting updates on social media.