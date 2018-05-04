Despite ongoing protests from several citizens, the Kalama City Council is unanimous in a vote to move ahead with construction of a new Police Station on land that’s currently used as Maruhn Park. The Daily News reports on last night’s City Council meeting, where several residents presented a petition opposing the new station. Council member Mary Putka says that the debate has been going on for months, but the council has already determined its course, and should move forward with construction of the new station. The existing station was damaged in the floods of 2015; since then, Kalama Police have been working out of the Kalama Community Building, which is totally inadequate for that task. Council member Rosemary Siipola says that this has been hashed over for months, and she says that the time for talk is over. Citizens continue to claim that this City Council is unresponsive to citizens and their wishes. A $2 million bond that would have paid for a new police station went down by a huge margin last November. Opponents say that they will continue to fight, while the City Council set June 7th as the deadline for bids on the project.