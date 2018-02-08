KapStone Paper and Packaging is out with fourth-quarter and year-end financial results this morning, reporting that the recently-passed tax bill made a big boost to the company’s bottom line. Net income for the fourth quarter came in at $188 million, $169 million more than the fourth quarter of 2016. Company officials say that this is mostly due to a provisional tax benefit of $144 million, money that came in after the company’s effective tax rate was cut from 35 percent to 21 percent. Net sales in the fourth quarter were up 10 percent, coming in at $859 million. Diluted earnings per share are up 900 percent, coming in at a $1.90 per share. That’s a $1.71 more than the fourth quarter of 2016.

Full-year results are also up; net sales for 2017 came in 8 percent over 2016, at $3.316 billion. Net income was up 182 percent, coming in at $244 million. 2016’s net income was reported at $158 million. Diluted earnings per share are up 181 percent, reported at $2.47. 2016’s per-share earnings were at $1.59.

KapStone President and CEO Matthew Kaplan says that the company is showing much improved performance, as they prepare to be acquired by WestRock. Net sales reflect higher prices for containerboard and corrugated products; 731,000 tons of paper was sold in 2017, 7,000 tons more than in 2016. Prices were also higher; the average selling price of $698 per ton in the fourth quarter was $81 higher than 2016. Kaplan says that they started the journey eleven years ago, working to build a “world-class paper and packaging company”; he says that work has resulted in the WestRock acquisition, which he calls a “compelling transaction” for stockholders and for both companies. Today’s report beats Wall Street expectations by some 12 cents per share, but some traders are not impressed. Deutsche Bank downgraded the company from Buy to Hold this morning.