KapStone Paper and Packaging reported second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wall Street yesterday afternoon, and while the company had a mostly positive report, they apparently didn’t meet the expectations of the analysts. Kapstone is reporting net sales of $823 million in the quarter, up 5 percent from the second quarter of last year. Net income is reported at $20 million, down $1 million from last year’s report. Earnings per share are at 20 cents, which is one cent lower than the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted earnings were $100 million, which is up 3 percent from 2016, adjusted net income was also up 3 percent, and adjusted per-share earnings of 27 cents were flat when compared to last year. KapStone President and CEO Matt Kaplan says that operations performed better in the second quarter, with production up 3 percent from last year, despite a loss from an unplanned mill outage. Kaplan says that product demand is strong, and he says that prices for their products are also up. Kaplan says that the product mix continues to improve, as the company relies less on exports and more on a growing domestic demand.