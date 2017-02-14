It’s been a challenge for firefighters from Longview and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, as they continue to deal with a fire that broke out yesterday afternoon at KapStone Paper and Packaging. Crews were called out about 12:30 yesterday afternoon, when a furnace fire was reported at the Longview mill. It’s reported that the fire started in an area on the fourth floor of the mill; the response has been complicated by asbestos-containing material that surrounds the furnace. They say that getting the fire put out without disturbing this asbestos is extremely difficult. Firefighters were at the mill for about two hours initially, and then they were called back at about five pm. Calls have been made for additional resources, and fire crews have been at the mill through the night, also working on other levels above the original fire site. There’s also some fire damage to the exterior of the building. No injuries have been reported, while this fire response continues this morning.