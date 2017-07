Despite a dramatic photo that made its way onto social media and local TV news, damage from a fire that was reported yesterday morning at Kapstone Paper and Packaging turned out to be fairly minor. The dust fire in the Number 10 paper machine at Kapstone was reported yesterday morning at about 7:15 am; the building’s sprinkler system activated as crews from Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded. The sprinklers knocked down most of the fire by the time firefighters arrived, who then spent most of their time looking for hotspots in and around the machine and its surroundings. They started sending fire crews back home within an hour of the initial call. The cause of the fire is not known at this time; company officials say that they Number 10 machine was down for scheduled maintenance. No injuries were reported.