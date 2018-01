KapStone Paper and Packaging was acquired by WestRock Company in a blockbuster deal worth $4.9 billion. The deal was announced this morning which shot up the worth of KapStone stock by 32 percent at one point today. KapStone stockholders will have the option to receive $35 per share in cash, or elect to receive 0.4981 WestRock shares per KapStone shares. The sale is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018.