KapStone Paper and Packaging reports a profitable second quarter of 2018, as the company continues to work on its merger with WestRock. In a filing with federal agencies, KapStone reports net sales of $913 million, which is $90 million more than the same period last year. That’s an increase of 11 percent. Net income is up 169 percent over 2017, coming in at $53 million. That number is $33 million above 2017, an increase of 169 percent. Diluted Earnings per Share come in at 53 cents, compared to 33 cents per share last year. That’s an increase of 165 percent. KapStone President and CEO Matt Kaplan says that the second-quarter numbers reflect continued higher prices, good demand and strong operating performance. In May, the company announced price increases on kraft paper and their Kraftpak product. They also got a planned maintenance outage at a mill in Roanoke Rapids done ahead of schedule. Kaplan also says that Victory Packaging had a seasonally strong second quarter, and they expect a strong second half of 2018.