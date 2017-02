KapStone Paper and Packaging is out with fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, reporting that fourth-quarter net sales came in at $777 million, up two percent over 2015. Net income is reported at $18 million, 55 percent over 2015, and per-share earnings of 19 cents, a 58-percent increase over 2015. For the year, net sales are up ten percent, coming in at more than $3 billion. Net income for the whole year is down 19 percent from 2015, but they still showed a net profit of $86 million. KapStone President and CEO Matthew Kaplan says that they “made substantial progress” in initiatives to improve productivity and to reduce costs.