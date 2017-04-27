KapStone Paper and Packaging is out with first-quarter results, announcing net sales of $766 million in the first three months of the year, up 4 percent from 2016. Net income is reported at $6 million, which is down $10 million from the same quarter last year. That’s a drop of 63 percent. Dilutes earnings per share are down 65 percent, coming in at 6 cents per share. That’s down 11 cents from the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted pre-tax earnings of $81 million is $7 million less than 2016. KapStone President and CEO Matt Kaplan says that first-quarter results are “disappointing,” but he also says that the company is “experiencing exceptional positive momentum.” He says that demand for containerboard, corrugated boxes and kraft paper is strong, while pricing of important product lines is increasing. Kaplan says that the product mix is improving, along with domestic demand for containerboard and box sales. Kaplan claims that the company is looking at an “improved second quarter,” and a strong second half of 2017.