An 11 year-old boy from Portland is in the intensive care unit at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland after he was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a go-kart crash near Rainier. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash happened around 9 am on Monday, as the boy was being towed behind a pickup being driven by his uncle. The uncle, Brandon McKay, 22, of Rainier, called 911 from the intersection of Nicolai Cutoff Road and Wilbur Road, where the boy and his brothers had ridden the cart. McKay drove down to tell the boys it was time to come home, and they asked if he would tow them back. A long rope was tied to the cart, and McKay says that he was driving between 15 and 20 miles an hour. Shortly after starting, McKay says that he saw the cart go off the side of the road, heading toward a tree. McKay braked, but the cart hit the tree and then rolled down an embankment. It’s noted that the 11 year-old was wearing a helmet and a harness, but he was still seriously injured. The boy was taken by LifeFlight, while McKay volunteered for drug and alcohol tests; initial results show no sign of impairment. The investigation continues.
Kart Crash
Posted on 9th August 2017 at 09:30
