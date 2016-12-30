Family members now say that a Celebration of Life for Kate Armand will be held from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, January 7th at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge. The 24 year-old Kelso High School graduate was shot and killed by her estranged husband on Christmas Day; 30 year-old James Tylka was killed later, dying in a shootout with police. Oregon State Trooper Nic Cederberg is recovering from critical wounds that he received in that shootout with Tylka. A new website is set up to help Brynn Armand-Tylka, the baby girl that’s left behind after the death of both parents. Funds that were previously donated to a GoFundMe accounts are being transferred to a secure OnPoint Credit Union account, which you can still access through “Brynn Support and Contribution” on meganarmand.com. Donations to the Brynn Armand-Tylka Contribution Account can be made at any OnPoint Credit Union branch, and the family is asking that donations be made to this account, in lieu of sending flowers. Go to meganarmand.com for more information, or get more information on Facebook.