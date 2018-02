It’s a four-day weekend for students in the Kelso and Castle Rock School Districts, as the kids have today off, along with Monday’s Presidents Day observance. Today was built into the Kelso School schedule as a possible snow make-up day; in Castle Rock, this is listed as “Contingency Day #2,” also built in as a possible make-up day. School is out on Monday, scheduled as the Presidents Day holiday. Other local school districts have classes as normal today.