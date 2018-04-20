Firefighters dealt with a house fire reported this morning in South Kelso. At 3:40 am, fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street, when it was reported that a house was on fire, with flames showing through the roof. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said that the home was engulfed in flames. A neighboring house was evacuated as firefighters started their attack. The house, valued at $39,000, is considered to be a total loss, and was vacant at the time of the fire. Officials with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue say that they’re considering this fire to be an arson, also noting that there were two nearby dumpster fires that happened within an hour of this blaze. No suspects have been identified.