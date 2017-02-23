Kelso Police say that an assault that was reported last night in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue may be gang-related. Officers responded to a report that a man had been assaulted at about 8:50 last night; the reporting party says that two men attacked the victim, leaving him lying in the street. When police talked with the victim, he said that the suspects were gang members, who attacked him as he walked down the street. Officers say that the victim did not appear to be badly injured, and was able to walk away under his own power. Police have not identified any suspects at this time.