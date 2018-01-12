Kelso Police have a photo of a suspect in a recent burglary at the Fiesta Bonita restaurant at the Three Rivers Mall, looking for the public’s help in identifying this man. Yesterday morning, KPD posted a photo on Facebook, asking “Can You ID Me?” They say that this man broke into the restaurant during the early morning hours of December 4th, and they say that they would “like to speak with this man to explain the hours of operation, along with the benefits of using the door.” The suspect appears to be a black male, wearing a dark coat and a blue hoodie. If you can help with the identification of this suspect, call Kelso Police at 360-423-1270, and reference case number #17-3571.