The City of Kelso is moving ahead with revisions to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, Development Code and Zoning Code, with revisions approved at last night’s City Council meeting. Consultant Gregg Dohrn presented the revised codes at last night’s meeting; he says that a lot of work has been done to reduce the amount of red tape, and to make the documents much easier to understand and to use. The revised codes also allow for “mixed-density” residential devlopments, allowing for a blend of single-family and multi-family housing in the same area of town. Dohrn says that they have reduced the number of chapters, a move that should made the Comprehensive Plan and the Development Code much more user-friendly. The revised codes were moved through on first reading, and will return to the Council for final adoption at their second meeting in April. The Council pushed that out another month, to give themselves and the public adequate time to review and comment on these revised documents.