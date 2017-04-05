The City of Kelso is moving ahead on the long-awaited Minor Road Reservoir Replacement Project, accepting a $4.6 million bid from Ward-Henshaw Construction of Canby to do this work. City Manager Steve Taylor says that this is a long-needed project, and he thanks local legislators for helping to secure the money to get it done. The City of Kelso has been working for several years on the replacement of the 90 year-old tanks that sit just above I-5 at the north end of Kelso. They say that the tanks are leaking, are structurally deficient and are unfit for repair; a failure of the tanks would damage homes in the area, along with a church, a school and the freeway itself. In other business last night, the Council voted to return ownership of sewer laterals in city rights-of-way back to the city, relieving property owners of repair and maintenance of those laterals. The Council also approved a consultant contract of $72,400 to update the Parks Master Plan for the city, along with development of a plan for dealing with the Catlin Spray Park.