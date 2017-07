The candidates for the Kelso City Council seat that Todd McDaniel is vacating will meet this evening in a forum that’s being hosted by the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County. Community activist Lisa Alexander, former County Commissioner Mike Karnofski and former City Council member Gary Schimmel will meet in this evening’s forum, which will start at 6 pm in the County Commissioners Hearing Room, on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso. The forum is open to all; remember that ballots in this year’s Primary Election are due back in to the County Auditor’s office by 8 pm next Tuesday evening, August 1st.