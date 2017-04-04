The Kelso City Council meets at six pm this evening, where they will start the meeting with a proclamation regarding Crime Victims Rights Week and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Under Council Business, they’re scheduled to act on a Professional Services Agreement for a Park Facility Plan, along with a Master Plan for Catlin Park. The Council also plans to award the contract for the reconstruction of the Minor Road Reservoir; two bids were received for the project, with Ward-Henshaw Construction of Canby, Oregon coming in with the low bid of $4.6 million. The other bid came in at $5.2 million; the low bid is about $261,000 below the engineer’s estimate. Action is also planned on ordinance amendments dealing with water deposit fees, maintenance of side sewers and amending the Master Fee Schedule. This evening’s meeting is open to the public, being held in the Kelso City Council Chambers.