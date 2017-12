The Kelso City Council holds its regular meeting at 6 pm this evening; they plan to discuss a possible extension of involvement in the “Big Idea” program, a county-wide effort to pool lodging tax proceeds to help pay for major projects in each city, intended to draw tourists to the area. They Council also plans to hold a first reading on an ordinance that would designate the Catlin Rotary Spray Park and the City Hall as “Drug-Free Zones,” a move that they say would help give police more clout in dealing with illegal drug use in those areas. The meeting in the Kelso City Council chambers is open to the public.