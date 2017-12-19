The Kelso City Council holds its regular meeting this evening, with action on the 2018 utility rates on tonight’s agenda. The meeting will start with a presentation on the public outreach and education component of the city’s Stormwater utility, and will feature the winners of this year’s middle school calendar contest. Under Council business, they will discuss animal control services in the city, similar to Longview’ workshop from last week. Action to raise dog license fees is on the agenda later on. They’ re being asked to alter agreements dealing with grant-funded improvements at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport, and final action will be taken on the ordinance that declares the Catlin Spray Park and the area around City Hall as “drug-free zones.” This evening’s meeting starts at 6 pm on the City Council Chambers, and the meeting is open to the public.