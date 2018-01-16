The Kelso City Council meets this evening at 6 pm, and the meeting will be led off with a presentation on the Kelso real estate market; representatives of Woodford Commercial Real Estate will talk about the current market in the local area, along with the marketing of city-owned properties. A public hearing on a proposed vacation of an alley in West Kelso will be held; the owners of the Aladdin Best Western are asking to acquire the property, as they continue efforts to clean up the area, and to expand their own business. City Manager Steve Taylor will also provide an update on the review of the governance for Cowlitz County 911; last week, the 911 Comm Center Council approved a formal recommendation that will be presented to the County Commission, recommending that an independent 911 Public Safety Answering Point Agency be formed. Partner jurisdictions are also being asked to approve similar resolutions for presentation to the County Commissioners. Tonight’s meeting in the Kelso City Council Chambers is open to the public.