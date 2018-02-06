Following a 5 pm workshop on the Open Records Act and some Training for Governmental Officials on Public Records, the Kelso City Council holds its regular meeting at 6 pm today. The meeting will start with the annual report from the Southwest Washington Regional Airport, and a presentation on the Industrial Way-Oregon Way Grade Separation Project. The council is scheduled to receive an update on the Marijuana Retail Zone inside the city limits, and they plan to award the contract for new wayfinding signs. Action is also planned on the new governance structure for Cowlitz County 911. Several other resolutions and ordinances are also scheduled for action. Both the workshop and the regular meeting are being held in the City Council Chambers at the Kelso City Hall, and both sessions are open to the public.