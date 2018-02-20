The Kelso City Council holds its regular meeting this evening, with several presentations being made at the beginning of the meeting. In April of last year, the city hired a consultant to work on several park-related issues, including a Master Plan for the Catlin Spray Park, updates of the Comprehensive Plan for Kelso City Parks, along with suggestions of other park projects and recommendations of priorities. The results of that work will be presented this evening as the Kelso Park Facility Plan, presented at the beginning of this evening’s meeting.

Following the Parks presentation, Kelso Library Director Cindy Donaldson will present the annual report from that facility, and then Kelso Police Chief Andy Hamilton will present the annual report from the Kelso Police Department. Later in the meeting, the Council plans to discuss the 2016 Budget Goals and Actions Work Plan. This evening’s meeting starts at 6 pm, and the public is invited to attend.