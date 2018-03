The Kelso City Council meets tonight at 6 pm, starting off with annual reports from the Finance Department, the Public Works Department and the Engineering-Community Development Department. Later on in the meeting, the Council will be asked to make its appointments to the newly-formed Cowlitz 911 Public Authority Board, and there will also be a workshop discussion on Animal Control Services for the city. The meeting is being held in the City Council chambers at the Kelso City Hall, and the public is invited to attend.