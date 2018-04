The Kelso City Council meets at 6 pm tonight, where they plan to take action on a project to improve Grade Street. The project would improve ADA access along Grade Street, adding pedestrian crossings, revising the striping to add bike lanes, along with dedicated turn lanes, improved striping and signage in the area of Oak Street, South 4th and South 5th Avenues. The Council is also scheduled to act on a resolution regarding the city’s match of a FAA grant for design and construction of runway rehabilitation at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. This is a $1.2 million project, requiring a five-percent match from the city. The council is also scheduled to formally adopt the Kelso Park Facility Plan and Catlin Spray Park Master Plan at this evening’s meeting.