The Kelso City Council plans to take up discussion of operations at the Headquarters Landfill at this evening’s meeting. A workshop discussion is planned tonight, which will be led by City Manager Steve Taylor and Council member Mike Karnofski. Kelso city staff is requesting submission of a letter to the County Commission, asking that stakeholder participation requirements be included in the Interlocal Agreement covering the landfill. They also would like to ask the Commissioners to delay consideration and action toward an agreement with Republic Services until there’s adequate time for stakeholder input. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 pm in the Kelso City Council chambers.