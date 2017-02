The Kelso City Council meets at 6 pm tonight, with items connected to the revised Comprehensive Plan on the agenda. The Council is scheduled to take action on a Planning Commission recommendation to add the West Kelso Subarea Plan to the Comp Plan. The Council is also being asked to expand the Adult-Oriented Business Overlay, acting on a request from a person who purchased property for a marijuana retail shop, finding out after the purchase that the building is two lots outside of the zone where those shops are allowed. The Planning Commission did vote in favor of the re-zone request. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public.