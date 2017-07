Be aware that slide repair work is under way on Kelso Drive, repairing a damaged section of the southbound lane between Grade Street and Haussler Road. Advanced Excavating Specialist of Longview are doing this work, which is expected to run through the end of July. Lane closures are in place, and other traffic disruptions are possible while this work is going on. Use alternate routes to avoid delays; updates will be posted on the City of Kelso web page, and on the city’s Facebook page.