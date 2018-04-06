The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work on a case from Tuesday, where a person was critically injured during a drug deal that went bad. Today’s Daily News reports on the incident that took place at the Ostrander Store, where Amy Varnson, 18, and her boyfriend, Keith Zigler, 47, of Castle Rock had gone with Juanita Martz-Vickers, 32, of Ontario, Oregon, to supposedly buy meth and heroin from Zaccary Bopp, 18, of Kelso. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that they had made a deal to buy an ounce of meth and a quarter-ounce of heroin for $600, but the actual plan was to steal the drugs from Bopp. It’s claimed that Zigler attempted to attack Bopp using a baseball bat; the man that drove Bopp to the meeting tried to recover Bopp and the drugs, and then he ran over Zigler in the attempt to get away. Zigler was seriously injured, while Bopp and his driver took off. Varnson called to get help for Zigler, who is now listed in critical condition at a hospital in Vancouver. Varnson and Martz-Vickers were arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, while Bopp was arrested on Wednesday. The getaway driver has been identified, but remains at large this morning. The investigation is continuing.