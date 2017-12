The City of Kelso is also being honored for excellence in financial reporting, also being presented with a Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. In addition to this highest award from the GFOA, Kelso Finance Director Brian Butterfield is being presented with the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement, presented for his role in preparing the report. This is the 13th consecutive year that the City of Kelso has been presented with this award.