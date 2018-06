The financial picture for the City of Kelso is pretty rosy, with revenues once again exceeding expenditures. City Finance Director Brian Butterfield says that 2017 was a good year. Butterfield says that revenues are up in all of the city’s accounts. He says that they had budgeted for a $297,000 deficit when this budget was formulated, but they actually have a surplus of $212,000. Revenues for 2017 are now put at $9.1 million, while expenses came in at $8.9 million. Sales taxes are up more than $600,000, B&O taxes are up $184,000, and utility taxes have increased $130,000. Butterfield also says that the utility funds are in the black, so utility rates should be fairly stable.