Probable cause has been found to hold Austin Gregory Murray, 25, of Kelso on a second-degree murder charge, as he’s accused of stabbing and killing Ryan David Hoven, 35, of Kelso last Friday night. Kelso Police say that Hoven was fatally injured on the evening of the 22nd, apparently stabbed during a fight with Murray, and possibly with another man. Hoven apparently showed up at a home in the 800 block of First Avenue North, asking for help. The woman inside the house called 911, and Hoven was taken to St. John Medical Center. He was eventually transferred to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, where he eventually died. Murray was arrested on Saturday at a convenience store in Kelso, and then was booked on a single count of second-degree murder. Yesterday in Cowlitz County Superior Court, probable cause was found to charge Murray, and arraignment was set for Tuesday, January 2nd.