A special meeting of the Kelso Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is being set up for today, starting at 3 pm today in the Kelso City Council Chambers. City officials say that a new request for funding in the 2017 budget year has been received. These funds are available from a tax that’s levied on all hotel and motel rooms inside the city limits, with the proceeds dedicated to agencies and events that promote tourism in the local area, looking to promote local businesses and attractions. This afternoon’s meeting is open to the public.