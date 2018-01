Kelso has a new Mayor, after a surprise vote at last night’s Kelso City Council meeting. Every two years, Kelso’s Mayor is selected from among the City Council members; at last night’s meeting, Council member Larry Alexander nominated Nancy Malone to be the Mayor, while Kim Lefebrvre nominated Futcher for another term. On the first round of voting, Malone received a majority of votes; along with her own vote, Jim Hill, Larry Alexander and new Council member Jeff McAllister voted for Malone. Since Malone had the majority, Futcher’s nomination became moot. Lefebvre was elected as Deputy Mayor. Futcher will continue to serve out his term as a member of the Kelso City Council.