The Kelso City Council and city staff are now going over the draft of the Kelso Park Facility Plan, along with the Catlin Spray Park Master Plan, which was presented at last night’s meeting. Dan Chin is a landscape architect who helped to develop the plan, saying that the idea is to help the Catlin Spray Park and those grounds to become a year-round attraction. Chin says that the goal is to help the park to become a safer and better asset for the city; some components of the plan include additional fencing, along with other amenities that will make for year-round use of the park. Chin says efforts should also be made to connect more closely with the Kelso Senior Center, which could help to keep an eye on the area. Other components of the overall park plan include improvements on the Coweeman River Trail, and additional work at the Rotary Skate Park. In the community outreach on the plan, the Skate Park was the number one location identified as needing additional amenities. The plan also identifies improved river access as a desired goal, either on the Cowlitz or the Coweeman. These documents will be reviewed, and will be formally adopted by the City Council at a future meeting.