An ordinance that would allow Kelso Police and Code Enforcement to ticket and eventually impound vehicles that are parked on city streets for extended periods of time is coming through the Kelso City Council. The ordinance was passed on first reading at last night’s Kelso City Council meeting; City Attorney Jeanene Parker says that they would also take action against “curbside rebuilders.” At the suggestion of Council Member David Futcher, the original 72-hour limit is being extended to seven days. The proposed ordinance would give police and code enforcement officers the ability to ticket vehicles that are parked in the same location for extended periods of time, along with the ability to impound those vehicles. That would happen if two tickets are ignored, or if the vehicle is tagged by police. A second reading will be held before the ordinance is formally adopted.