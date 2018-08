No injuries were reported in a plane crash that took place Saturday night at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso. At 9:25 pm, Emergency responders were called to the three thousand block of Talley Way, where a small plane had gone an area that had been graded for future construction. No flames were seen in the crash, and the pilot called the incident in to authorities. The incident is being reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and airport administrators are following up.