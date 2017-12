At last night’s City Council meeting, 2.5 percent raises were approved for non-union city employees. Department heads will also be getting 5 percent raises, including the Chief of Police, the finance director/city clerk, the public works director and a public works supervisor, the community development director and the library director. The Council also approved a new rate schedule in the contract with the city’s prosecuting attorney, and they also voted to continue participation in the “Big Idea” program, where lodging tax proceeds are pooled to help fund large tourism-related projects in each city.