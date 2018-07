Kelso Police are going to Facebook to solicit help in finding a runaway 16 year-old girl. Yesterday afternoon, KPD posted a photo of Mariah Dachtler, 16, saying that she ran away from home on June 26th, and they say that she’s still listed as an “active runaway.” Mariah Dachtler is a white female, 5’4”, with a thin build, long, dark hair, and with brown eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Kelso Police at 360-423-1270.