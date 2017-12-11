The Kelso School Board is scheduled to meet this evening, starting at 5 pm with a work session that will include a Facilities Report, which will then be followed by the regular meeting at 6 pm. Several significant items are included for action in that 6 pm meeting. The Kelso School Board will be asked to take action on a resolution to approve a Site Study, which is required by the state before a district can run a bond measure. Following that, the Board will be asked to approve a resolution that would establish the bond to “Construct and Renovate School Facilities and Improve Safety. After that resolution, the Kelso School Board will take action regarding the upcoming Superintendent Search Preparation and Outreach process. New School Board officers will also be elected tonight. Both the 5 pm work session and the 6 pm regular meeting are being held at the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center on Crawford Street in Kelso, and both are open to the public.