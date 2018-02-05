The Kelso School Board meets this evening, with plans to take action on the contract for new School Superintendent Mary Beth Tack. A work session is planned at 4:30 pm, where the board will do self-evaluation, and will also look at the goals for the upcoming year. The regular School Board meeting starts at 6 pm, where the board plans to take action on the new contract with Tack. Action is planned on a three-year pact, effective July 1st of this year. Tack started as a math teacher in the Kelso School District back in 1991, and she also served as an Assistant Principal before being promoted to administrative positions in the district. She succeeds Glenn Gelbrich, who is retiring at the end of June, following four years as Kelso’s Superintendent of Schools, and more than 40 years in education.